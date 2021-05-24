Summit Sec Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8.57 crore, down 80.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.57 crore in March 2021 down 80.92% from Rs. 44.91 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.46 crore in March 2021 down 85.03% from Rs. 36.46 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.74 crore in March 2021 down 77.26% from Rs. 34.04 crore in March 2020.

Summit Sec EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.01 in March 2021 from Rs. 33.44 in March 2020.

Summit Sec shares closed at 578.55 on May 21, 2021 (BSE)