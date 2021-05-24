MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Last few days to experience PRO@ just Rs49/- for 1 month. Multiple payment options available. Be a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Summit Sec Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8.57 crore, down 80.92% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2021 / 08:13 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Summit Securities are:

Net Sales at Rs 8.57 crore in March 2021 down 80.92% from Rs. 44.91 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.46 crore in March 2021 down 85.03% from Rs. 36.46 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.74 crore in March 2021 down 77.26% from Rs. 34.04 crore in March 2020.

Summit Sec EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.01 in March 2021 from Rs. 33.44 in March 2020.

Close

Summit Sec shares closed at 578.55 on May 21, 2021 (BSE)

Summit Securities
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations8.578.7644.91
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations8.578.7644.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.350.330.17
Depreciation0.010.010.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.540.2810.68
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.678.1434.05
Other Income0.06---0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.738.1434.04
Interest0.06----
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.678.1434.04
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax7.678.1434.04
Tax2.211.65-2.42
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.466.4936.46
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.466.4936.46
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.466.4936.46
Equity Share Capital10.9010.9010.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.015.9533.44
Diluted EPS5.015.9533.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.015.9533.44
Diluted EPS5.015.9533.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results #Summit Sec #Summit Securities
first published: May 24, 2021 08:00 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.