Summit Sec Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 44.91 crore, down 42.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.91 crore in March 2020 down 42.09% from Rs. 77.54 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.46 crore in March 2020 down 52.4% from Rs. 76.60 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.04 crore in March 2020 down 55.76% from Rs. 76.95 crore in March 2019.

Summit Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 33.44 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2019.

Summit Sec shares closed at 341.70 on June 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -19.74% returns over the last 6 months and -29.89% over the last 12 months.