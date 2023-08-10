Sumeet Ind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 244.75 crore, down 17.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 244.75 crore in June 2023 down 17.2% from Rs. 295.58 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.75 crore in June 2023 down 197.47% from Rs. 5.30 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.80 crore in June 2023 down 229.8% from Rs. 7.55 crore in June 2022.

Sumeet Ind shares closed at 2.30 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given -38.67% returns over the last 6 months and -66.42% over the last 12 months.