Stylam Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 246.34 crore, up 43.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 246.34 crore in September 2022 up 43.26% from Rs. 171.95 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.21 crore in September 2022 up 60.9% from Rs. 15.05 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.85 crore in September 2022 up 38.85% from Rs. 28.70 crore in September 2021.

Stylam Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 14.28 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.93 in September 2021.

Stylam Ind shares closed at 1,082.65 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.93% returns over the last 6 months and 2.36% over the last 12 months.