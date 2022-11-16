STL Global Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.69 crore, down 18.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.69 crore in September 2022 down 18.97% from Rs. 31.71 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2022 down 57.23% from Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.82 crore in September 2022 down 18.81% from Rs. 1.01 crore in September 2021.

STL Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in September 2021.

STL Global shares closed at 20.70 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.20% returns over the last 6 months and 43.75% over the last 12 months.