English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Starlog Enter Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.37 crore, down 94.58% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 05:01 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Starlog Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.37 crore in March 2023 down 94.58% from Rs. 43.65 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.69 crore in March 2023 up 157.23% from Rs. 13.43 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.97 crore in March 2023 down 18.08% from Rs. 10.95 crore in March 2022.

    Starlog Enter EPS has increased to Rs. 6.42 in March 2023 from Rs. 11.30 in March 2022.

    Starlog Enter shares closed at 24.58 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 97.11% returns over the last 6 months and 148.28% over the last 12 months.

    Starlog Enterprises
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.373.4043.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.373.4043.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.710.835.64
    Depreciation0.871.136.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.483.1335.02
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.70-1.70-3.25
    Other Income8.809.067.96
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.107.364.71
    Interest1.531.2015.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.576.17-10.70
    Exceptional Items-0.161.17-4.40
    P/L Before Tax6.417.34-15.10
    Tax0.460.000.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.957.33-15.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.957.33-15.41
    Minority Interest0.18--1.98
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.56-1.66--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates7.695.68-13.43
    Equity Share Capital11.9711.9711.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.4229.18-11.30
    Diluted EPS6.4229.18-11.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.4229.18-11.30
    Diluted EPS6.4229.18-11.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Starlog Enter #Starlog Enterprises #Transport & Logistics
    first published: May 26, 2023 04:55 pm