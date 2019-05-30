Star Paper Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 87.03 crore, down 7.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 87.03 crore in March 2019 down 7.39% from Rs. 93.98 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.82 crore in March 2019 up 91.45% from Rs. 14.01 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.47 crore in March 2019 down 24.13% from Rs. 20.39 crore in March 2018.

Star Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 17.18 in March 2019 from Rs. 8.98 in March 2018.

Star Paper shares closed at 125.10 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given -17.45% returns over the last 6 months and -35.32% over the last 12 months.