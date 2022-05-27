SSPDL Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.03 crore, up 544.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.03 crore in March 2022 up 544.69% from Rs. 2.18 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.04 crore in March 2022 up 173.17% from Rs. 5.52 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.32 crore in March 2022 up 200.56% from Rs. 1.77 crore in March 2021.

SSPDL EPS has increased to Rs. 3.12 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.27 in March 2021.

SSPDL shares closed at 13.20 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)