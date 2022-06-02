SPML Infra Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 241.74 crore, up 14.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 241.74 crore in March 2022 up 14.34% from Rs. 211.42 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.38 crore in March 2022 up 85.57% from Rs. 44.20 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.34 crore in March 2022 up 190.79% from Rs. 19.10 crore in March 2021.

SPML Infra shares closed at 38.60 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 79.12% returns over the last 6 months and 235.65% over the last 12 months.