SPML Infra Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 241.74 crore, up 14.34% Y-o-Y
June 02, 2022 / 03:27 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SPML Infra are:
Net Sales at Rs 241.74 crore in March 2022 up 14.34% from Rs. 211.42 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.38 crore in March 2022 up 85.57% from Rs. 44.20 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.34 crore in March 2022 up 190.79% from Rs. 19.10 crore in March 2021.
SPML Infra shares closed at 38.60 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 79.12% returns over the last 6 months and 235.65% over the last 12 months.
|SPML Infra
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|241.74
|276.01
|211.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|241.74
|276.01
|211.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|198.39
|250.43
|176.75
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.44
|7.31
|7.35
|Depreciation
|0.81
|0.93
|1.30
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|30.24
|11.59
|80.01
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.88
|5.75
|-53.99
|Other Income
|11.66
|2.39
|33.60
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|16.53
|8.15
|-20.40
|Interest
|21.62
|4.77
|0.28
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.08
|3.37
|-20.68
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.08
|3.37
|-20.68
|Tax
|2.64
|1.05
|-3.53
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.72
|2.32
|-17.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|-18.60
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.72
|2.32
|-35.74
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|0.56
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|1.35
|-1.31
|-9.02
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-6.38
|1.01
|-44.20
|Equity Share Capital
|8.75
|8.19
|8.19
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.60
|0.30
|-12.06
|Diluted EPS
|-1.60
|0.30
|-12.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.60
|0.30
|-12.06
|Diluted EPS
|-1.60
|0.30
|-12.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited