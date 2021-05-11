Soril Infra Res Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 43.96 crore, down 3.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.96 crore in March 2021 down 3.6% from Rs. 45.60 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2021 up 135.71% from Rs. 1.12 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.27 crore in March 2021 up 9.97% from Rs. 7.52 crore in March 2020.

Soril Infra Res EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.36 in March 2020.

Soril Infra Res shares closed at 131.55 on May 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 89.69% returns over the last 6 months and 176.08% over the last 12 months.