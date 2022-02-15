Soril Infra Res Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 44.05 crore, down 1.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.05 crore in December 2021 down 1.89% from Rs. 44.90 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.01 crore in December 2021 down 59.64% from Rs. 4.98 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.63 crore in December 2021 down 28.24% from Rs. 13.42 crore in December 2020.

Soril Infra Res EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.64 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.58 in December 2020.

Soril Infra Res shares closed at 96.00 on February 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.42% returns over the last 6 months and -29.05% over the last 12 months.