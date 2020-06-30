Som Distillerie Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 85.40 crore, down 0.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 85.40 crore in March 2020 down 0.33% from Rs. 85.69 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.17 crore in March 2020 down 724.17% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2020 down 115.33% from Rs. 4.63 crore in March 2019.

Som Distillerie shares closed at 79.40 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -27.98% returns over the last 6 months and -35.02% over the last 12 months.