Som Distillerie Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 85.40 crore, down 0.33% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Som Distilleries and Breweries are:
Net Sales at Rs 85.40 crore in March 2020 down 0.33% from Rs. 85.69 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.17 crore in March 2020 down 724.17% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2020 down 115.33% from Rs. 4.63 crore in March 2019.
Som Distillerie shares closed at 79.40 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -27.98% returns over the last 6 months and -35.02% over the last 12 months.
|Som Distilleries and Breweries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|85.40
|79.20
|85.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|85.40
|79.20
|85.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|42.74
|34.08
|51.54
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.41
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.64
|-0.40
|0.54
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.86
|2.22
|3.34
|Depreciation
|1.80
|1.00
|1.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|44.61
|36.49
|26.91
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.38
|5.82
|2.21
|Other Income
|0.87
|0.26
|1.27
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.51
|6.08
|3.48
|Interest
|2.37
|1.94
|2.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.89
|4.14
|1.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.89
|4.14
|1.25
|Tax
|-1.72
|1.21
|0.75
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.17
|2.93
|0.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.17
|2.93
|0.51
|Equity Share Capital
|32.49
|32.49
|32.49
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.95
|0.90
|0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.95
|0.90
|0.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.95
|0.90
|0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.95
|0.90
|0.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 10:15 am