Som Distillerie Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 98.98 crore, up 47.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 98.98 crore in June 2021 up 47.21% from Rs. 67.24 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.61 crore in June 2021 up 47.87% from Rs. 24.18 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.42 crore in June 2021 up 68.76% from Rs. 14.15 crore in June 2020.

Som Distillerie shares closed at 43.70 on August 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 57.76% returns over the last 6 months and 88.93% over the last 12 months.