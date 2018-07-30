Solar Ind consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 614.72 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 614.72 575.34 466.65 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 614.72 575.34 466.65 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 334.94 326.83 281.34 Purchase of Traded Goods 13.01 15.81 9.82 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.59 -11.40 -23.92 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 44.06 30.37 35.81 Depreciation 13.97 12.30 12.52 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 93.90 95.59 62.61 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 114.25 105.84 88.47 Other Income 7.66 3.76 2.47 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 121.91 109.60 90.94 Interest 11.92 8.38 4.95 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 109.99 101.22 85.99 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 109.99 101.22 85.99 Tax 37.07 33.44 26.11 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 72.92 67.78 59.88 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 72.92 67.78 59.88 Minority Interest -3.35 -- -5.10 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 69.57 67.78 54.78 Equity Share Capital 18.10 18.10 18.10 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 7.69 7.49 6.05 Diluted EPS 7.69 7.49 6.05 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 7.69 7.49 6.05 Diluted EPS 7.69 7.49 6.05 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited