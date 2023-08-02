Snowman Logist Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 128.77 crore, up 47.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 128.77 crore in June 2023 up 47.52% from Rs. 87.29 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.38 crore in June 2023 up 79.36% from Rs. 1.89 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.42 crore in June 2023 up 19.51% from Rs. 21.27 crore in June 2022.

Snowman Logist EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.11 in June 2022.

Snowman Logist shares closed at 49.85 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 41.62% returns over the last 6 months and 50.15% over the last 12 months.