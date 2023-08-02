English
    Snowman Logist Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 128.77 crore, up 47.52% Y-o-Y

    August 02, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Snowman Logistics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 128.77 crore in June 2023 up 47.52% from Rs. 87.29 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.38 crore in June 2023 up 79.36% from Rs. 1.89 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.42 crore in June 2023 up 19.51% from Rs. 21.27 crore in June 2022.

    Snowman Logist EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.11 in June 2022.

    Snowman Logist shares closed at 49.85 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 41.62% returns over the last 6 months and 50.15% over the last 12 months.

    Snowman Logistics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations128.77112.3587.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations128.77112.3587.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods43.7525.57--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.492.40--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.117.698.31
    Depreciation13.6113.1012.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses59.1855.0158.90
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.618.587.29
    Other Income1.203.881.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.8112.468.48
    Interest5.605.495.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.216.973.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.216.973.07
    Tax2.831.871.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.385.101.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.385.101.89
    Equity Share Capital167.09167.09167.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.200.310.11
    Diluted EPS0.200.310.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.200.310.11
    Diluted EPS0.200.310.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 2, 2023 10:00 am

