Snowman Logist Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 109.39 crore, up 49.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 109.39 crore in December 2022 up 49.03% from Rs. 73.40 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.74 crore in December 2022 up 353.08% from Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.14 crore in December 2022 up 29.52% from Rs. 19.41 crore in December 2021.

Snowman Logist EPS has increased to Rs. 0.22 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in December 2021.

