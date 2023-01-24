English
    Snowman Logist Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 109.39 crore, up 49.03% Y-o-Y

    January 24, 2023 / 05:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Snowman Logistics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 109.39 crore in December 2022 up 49.03% from Rs. 73.40 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.74 crore in December 2022 up 353.08% from Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.14 crore in December 2022 up 29.52% from Rs. 19.41 crore in December 2021.

    Snowman Logistics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations109.39108.6273.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations109.39108.6273.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods26.3534.42--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.90-9.08--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.678.286.21
    Depreciation13.2113.2613.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses50.5651.9248.94
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.519.834.73
    Other Income1.421.031.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.9310.855.89
    Interest5.635.694.83
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.315.161.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.315.161.05
    Tax2.572.490.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.742.670.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.742.670.83
    Equity Share Capital167.09167.09167.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.220.160.05
    Diluted EPS0.220.160.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.220.160.05
    Diluted EPS0.220.160.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
