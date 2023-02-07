English
    SMIFS LIMITED Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.26 crore, down 37.04% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:24 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SMIFS LIMITED are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.26 crore in December 2022 down 37.04% from Rs. 17.89 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 down 89.62% from Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 91.88% from Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2021.

    SMIFS LIMITED
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.2615.0617.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.2615.0617.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods10.9114.8217.51
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--0.000.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.660.560.54
    Depreciation0.070.070.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.250.990.31
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.63-1.39-0.55
    Other Income0.691.522.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.060.131.51
    Interest0.00--0.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.060.131.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.060.131.51
    Tax-0.080.230.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.14-0.101.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.14-0.101.33
    Equity Share Capital5.595.595.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.25-0.172.37
    Diluted EPS0.25-0.172.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.25-0.172.37
    Diluted EPS0.25-0.172.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
