Skyline Millars Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, up 25.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in March 2021 up 25.17% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2021 down 15.64% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2021 down 25% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2020.

Skyline Millars shares closed at 9.08 on May 27, 2021 (BSE) and has given 84.18% returns over the last 6 months