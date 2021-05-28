Skyline Millars Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, up 25.17% Y-o-Y
May 28, 2021 / 09:59 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Skyline Millars are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in March 2021 up 25.17% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2021 down 15.64% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2021 down 25% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2020.
Skyline Millars shares closed at 9.08 on May 27, 2021 (BSE) and has given 84.18% returns over the last 6 months
|Skyline Millars
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.22
|2.08
|0.17
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.22
|2.08
|0.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.20
|0.38
|0.15
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.08
|0.07
|0.08
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.33
|0.14
|0.43
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.40
|1.48
|-0.53
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.11
|0.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.31
|1.59
|-0.27
|Interest
|--
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.31
|1.59
|-0.27
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.31
|1.59
|-0.27
|Tax
|--
|0.32
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.31
|1.27
|-0.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.03
|-0.25
|-0.02
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.34
|1.01
|-0.29
|Equity Share Capital
|4.02
|4.02
|4.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|0.26
|-0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|0.26
|-0.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|0.26
|-0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|0.26
|-0.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited