    SJS Enterprises Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 106.37 crore, up 15.89% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 01:24 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SJS Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 106.37 crore in December 2022 up 15.89% from Rs. 91.79 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.71 crore in December 2022 up 5.52% from Rs. 14.89 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.40 crore in December 2022 up 7.45% from Rs. 26.43 crore in December 2021.

    SJS Enterprises
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations106.37116.9491.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations106.37116.9491.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials45.6854.0638.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.87-4.79-0.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.9714.0811.95
    Depreciation6.165.545.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.5022.5516.81
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.9425.4920.07
    Other Income2.302.350.92
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.2427.8420.99
    Interest0.540.630.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.7027.2020.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax21.7027.2020.25
    Tax5.987.265.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.7119.9514.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.7119.9514.89
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates15.7119.9514.89
    Equity Share Capital30.4430.4430.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.166.554.89
    Diluted EPS5.096.484.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.166.554.89
    Diluted EPS5.096.484.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited