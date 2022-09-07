SIS: Margin recovery in the medium term likely

(Representative image) The future of the security business will shift more towards technology from manned services, and that is where SIS plans to invest in

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

SIS (CMP: Rs 458; Market capitalisation: Rs 6,734 crore) is a market leader in all the three segments it operates — security, facility management, and cash logistics services. Revenues and operating margins from facility management recovered for the third consecutive quarter, and we expect the momentum to continue. June quarter performance Revenues for Q1FY23 grew by 13 percent year on year (YoY) on the back of India security and facility management businesses while international security business remained flattish. (image) EBITDA (earnings before interest,...