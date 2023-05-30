Sintex Plastics Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.59 crore, up 59.46% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sintex Plastics Technology are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.59 crore in March 2023 up 59.46% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 553.53 crore in March 2023 down 315.41% from Rs. 133.25 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 547.22 crore in March 2023 down 321.29% from Rs. 129.89 crore in March 2022.
Sintex Plastics shares closed at 1.75 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.53% returns over the last 6 months and -69.57% over the last 12 months.
|Sintex Plastics Technology
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.59
|0.61
|0.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.59
|0.61
|0.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|--
|--
|0.11
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|547.83
|0.67
|130.15
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-547.24
|-0.06
|-129.89
|Other Income
|0.02
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-547.22
|-0.06
|-129.89
|Interest
|6.31
|3.73
|3.64
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-553.53
|-3.79
|-133.53
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-553.53
|-3.79
|-133.53
|Tax
|--
|--
|-0.28
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-553.53
|-3.79
|-133.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-553.53
|-3.79
|-133.25
|Equity Share Capital
|63.62
|63.62
|63.62
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.70
|-0.06
|-2.09
|Diluted EPS
|-8.70
|-0.06
|-2.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.70
|-0.06
|-2.09
|Diluted EPS
|-8.70
|-0.06
|-2.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited