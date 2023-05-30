English
    Sintex Plastics Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.59 crore, up 59.46% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 04:32 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sintex Plastics Technology are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.59 crore in March 2023 up 59.46% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 553.53 crore in March 2023 down 315.41% from Rs. 133.25 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 547.22 crore in March 2023 down 321.29% from Rs. 129.89 crore in March 2022.

    Sintex Plastics shares closed at 1.75 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.53% returns over the last 6 months and -69.57% over the last 12 months.

    Sintex Plastics Technology
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.590.610.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.590.610.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost----0.11
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses547.830.67130.15
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-547.24-0.06-129.89
    Other Income0.02----
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-547.22-0.06-129.89
    Interest6.313.733.64
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-553.53-3.79-133.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-553.53-3.79-133.53
    Tax-----0.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-553.53-3.79-133.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-553.53-3.79-133.25
    Equity Share Capital63.6263.6263.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.70-0.06-2.09
    Diluted EPS-8.70-0.06-2.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.70-0.06-2.09
    Diluted EPS-8.70-0.06-2.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

