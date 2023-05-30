Sintex Plastics Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.59 crore, up 59.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.59 crore in March 2023 up 59.46% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 553.53 crore in March 2023 down 315.41% from Rs. 133.25 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 547.22 crore in March 2023 down 321.29% from Rs. 129.89 crore in March 2022.

Sintex Plastics shares closed at 1.75 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.53% returns over the last 6 months and -69.57% over the last 12 months.