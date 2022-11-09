English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Only 1 days to go ! Only 1 days to go ! Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live at just 199 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sintex Plastics Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 274.65 crore, up 11.73% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 07:36 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sintex Plastics Technology are:

    Net Sales at Rs 274.65 crore in September 2022 up 11.73% from Rs. 245.81 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 37.91 crore in September 2022 down 223.65% from Rs. 30.66 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.82 crore in September 2022 down 106.63% from Rs. 57.60 crore in September 2021.

    Sintex Plastics shares closed at 3.70 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -43.94% returns over the last 6 months and -55.42% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    Sintex Plastics Technology
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations274.65272.25245.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations274.65272.25245.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials139.42147.48126.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods13.681.133.17
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.34-6.223.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost32.4332.5832.09
    Depreciation24.8925.0315.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses94.52101.8030.77
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-32.63-29.5533.88
    Other Income3.922.438.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-28.71-27.1241.94
    Interest6.755.5510.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-35.46-32.6731.76
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-35.46-32.6731.76
    Tax1.381.430.64
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-36.84-34.1031.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-36.84-34.1031.12
    Minority Interest-1.07-1.16-0.46
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-37.91-35.2630.66
    Equity Share Capital63.6263.6263.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.58-0.540.49
    Diluted EPS-0.57-0.530.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.58-0.540.49
    Diluted EPS-0.57-0.530.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Plastics #Results #sintex plastics #Sintex Plastics Technology
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 07:25 pm