Sintex Plastics Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 274.65 crore, up 11.73% Y-o-Y
November 09, 2022 / 07:36 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sintex Plastics Technology are:
Net Sales at Rs 274.65 crore in September 2022 up 11.73% from Rs. 245.81 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 37.91 crore in September 2022 down 223.65% from Rs. 30.66 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.82 crore in September 2022 down 106.63% from Rs. 57.60 crore in September 2021.
Sintex Plastics shares closed at 3.70 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -43.94% returns over the last 6 months and -55.42% over the last 12 months.
|Sintex Plastics Technology
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|274.65
|272.25
|245.81
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|274.65
|272.25
|245.81
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|139.42
|147.48
|126.86
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|13.68
|1.13
|3.17
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.34
|-6.22
|3.38
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|32.43
|32.58
|32.09
|Depreciation
|24.89
|25.03
|15.66
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|94.52
|101.80
|30.77
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-32.63
|-29.55
|33.88
|Other Income
|3.92
|2.43
|8.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-28.71
|-27.12
|41.94
|Interest
|6.75
|5.55
|10.18
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-35.46
|-32.67
|31.76
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-35.46
|-32.67
|31.76
|Tax
|1.38
|1.43
|0.64
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-36.84
|-34.10
|31.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-36.84
|-34.10
|31.12
|Minority Interest
|-1.07
|-1.16
|-0.46
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-37.91
|-35.26
|30.66
|Equity Share Capital
|63.62
|63.62
|63.62
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.58
|-0.54
|0.49
|Diluted EPS
|-0.57
|-0.53
|0.49
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.58
|-0.54
|0.49
|Diluted EPS
|-0.57
|-0.53
|0.49
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited