you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2018 10:59 AM IST

Sintex Ind Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 758.56 crore, up 64.67% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sintex Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 758.56 crore in September 2018 up 64.67% from Rs. 460.66 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.68 crore in September 2018 up 34.28% from Rs. 31.04 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 171.78 crore in September 2018 up 87.49% from Rs. 91.62 crore in September 2017.

Sintex Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.70 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.55 in September 2017.

Sintex Ind shares closed at 11.40 on October 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given -35.77% returns over the last 6 months and -57.78% over the last 12 months.

Sintex Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 758.56 680.40 460.66
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 758.56 680.40 460.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 493.67 412.86 306.19
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -43.38 -1.91 -11.71
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 48.92 43.23 36.81
Depreciation 58.82 53.05 34.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 107.06 107.63 61.07
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 93.47 65.54 33.99
Other Income 19.49 39.69 23.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 112.96 105.23 57.31
Interest 49.30 43.04 22.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 63.66 62.19 34.73
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 63.66 62.19 34.73
Tax 21.98 23.12 3.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 41.68 39.07 31.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 41.68 39.07 31.04
Equity Share Capital 59.41 59.41 57.87
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.70 0.66 0.55
Diluted EPS 0.70 0.66 0.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.70 0.66 0.55
Diluted EPS 0.70 0.66 0.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 29, 2018 10:53 am

tags #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sintex Ind #Sintex Industries

