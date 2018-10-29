Sintex Ind Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 758.56 crore, up 64.67% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 758.56 crore in September 2018 up 64.67% from Rs. 460.66 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.68 crore in September 2018 up 34.28% from Rs. 31.04 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 171.78 crore in September 2018 up 87.49% from Rs. 91.62 crore in September 2017.

Sintex Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.70 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.55 in September 2017.

Sintex Ind shares closed at 11.40 on October 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given -35.77% returns over the last 6 months and -57.78% over the last 12 months.