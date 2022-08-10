Sintex Ind Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 886.98 crore, up 87.25% Y-o-Y
August 10, 2022 / 10:37 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sintex Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 886.98 crore in June 2022 up 87.25% from Rs. 473.68 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 206.71 crore in June 2022 down 22.06% from Rs. 169.35 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.22 crore in June 2022 down 15.02% from Rs. 89.69 crore in June 2021.
Sintex Ind shares closed at 7.82 on March 21, 2022 (BSE)
|Sintex Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|886.98
|1,028.49
|473.68
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|886.98
|1,028.49
|473.68
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|718.44
|779.75
|255.49
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-37.09
|-62.41
|30.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|43.38
|44.98
|34.91
|Depreciation
|65.10
|64.69
|65.41
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|127.17
|159.48
|77.26
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-30.02
|42.00
|10.47
|Other Income
|41.14
|42.10
|13.81
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.12
|84.10
|24.28
|Interest
|217.60
|202.92
|193.74
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-206.48
|-118.82
|-169.46
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-206.48
|-118.82
|-169.46
|Tax
|0.23
|0.48
|-0.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-206.71
|-119.30
|-169.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-206.71
|-119.30
|-169.35
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-206.71
|-119.30
|-169.35
|Equity Share Capital
|59.92
|59.92
|59.92
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.45
|-1.99
|-2.83
|Diluted EPS
|-3.45
|-1.99
|-2.83
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.45
|-1.99
|-2.83
|Diluted EPS
|-3.45
|-1.99
|-2.83
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
