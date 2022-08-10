Sintex Ind Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 886.98 crore, up 87.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 886.98 crore in June 2022 up 87.25% from Rs. 473.68 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 206.71 crore in June 2022 down 22.06% from Rs. 169.35 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.22 crore in June 2022 down 15.02% from Rs. 89.69 crore in June 2021.

Sintex Ind shares closed at 7.82 on March 21, 2022 (BSE)