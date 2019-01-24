Sintex Ind Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 832.90 crore, down 0.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 832.90 crore in December 2018 down 0.89% from Rs. 840.40 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.77 crore in December 2018 up 22.07% from Rs. 21.11 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 150.47 crore in December 2018 up 57.84% from Rs. 95.33 crore in December 2017.

Sintex Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.43 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.36 in December 2017.

Sintex Ind shares closed at 11.25 on January 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -20.77% returns over the last 6 months and -52.03% over the last 12 months.