Simran Farms Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 84.87 crore, up 20.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 84.87 crore in March 2022 up 20.38% from Rs. 70.51 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.17 crore in March 2022 up 169.56% from Rs. 5.99 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2022 up 88.34% from Rs. 8.23 crore in March 2021.

Simran Farms EPS has increased to Rs. 10.99 in March 2022 from Rs. 15.80 in March 2021.

Simran Farms shares closed at 148.40 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -22.38% returns over the last 6 months and 34.85% over the last 12 months.