Simplex Casting Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 39.49 crore, up 169.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.49 crore in March 2021 up 169.15% from Rs. 14.67 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.29 crore in March 2021 up 119.58% from Rs. 21.90 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.75 crore in March 2021 up 161.04% from Rs. 17.61 crore in March 2020.

Simplex Casting EPS has increased to Rs. 6.99 in March 2021 from Rs. 30.75 in March 2020.

Simplex Casting shares closed at 21.45 on June 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given 19.50% returns over the last 6 months and 7.25% over the last 12 months.