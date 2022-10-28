Sigachi Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 77.22 crore, up 32.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 77.22 crore in September 2022 up 32.58% from Rs. 58.25 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.92 crore in September 2022 up 26.32% from Rs. 9.44 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.51 crore in September 2022 up 24.89% from Rs. 13.22 crore in September 2021.

Sigachi Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.88 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.09 in September 2021.

Sigachi Ind shares closed at 269.95 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.57% returns over the last 6 months