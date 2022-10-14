Siemens Q2 PAT seen up 31.7% YoY to Rs. 564.6 cr: Yes Securities

On August 2, the firm reported a 51 percent year-on-year surge in consolidated revenue.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Yes Securities has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Capital Goods sector. The brokerage house expects Siemens to report net profit at Rs. 564.6 crore up 31.7% year-on-year (up 49% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 22.2 percent Y-o-Y (up 24.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 4,886.5 crore, according to Yes Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 518 percent Y-o-Y (up 622 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 777.2 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.