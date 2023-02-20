Shukra Pharma Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.30 crore, down 20.3% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shukra Pharmaceuticals are:Net Sales at Rs 2.30 crore in December 2022 down 20.3% from Rs. 2.89 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 45.93% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2022 up 12% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2021.
Shukra Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.16 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.31 in December 2021.
|Shukra Pharma shares closed at 72.50 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -62.41% returns over the last 6 months and -4.98% over the last 12 months.
|Shukra Pharmaceuticals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.30
|3.72
|2.89
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.30
|3.72
|2.89
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.16
|2.38
|0.12
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.88
|-0.88
|0.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.17
|1.17
|1.15
|Depreciation
|0.46
|0.45
|0.37
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.56
|0.58
|1.12
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.17
|0.02
|0.00
|Other Income
|0.27
|0.03
|0.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.10
|0.05
|0.13
|Interest
|0.05
|0.04
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.05
|0.01
|0.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.05
|0.01
|0.09
|Tax
|0.02
|-0.07
|0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.03
|0.08
|0.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.03
|0.08
|0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|1.57
|1.57
|1.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.16
|0.49
|0.31
|Diluted EPS
|0.16
|0.49
|0.31
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.16
|0.49
|0.31
|Diluted EPS
|0.16
|0.49
|0.31
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited