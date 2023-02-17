English
    Shristi Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.48 crore, up 87.66% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:28 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17.48 crore in December 2022 up 87.66% from Rs. 9.31 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.48 crore in December 2022 down 318.09% from Rs. 3.46 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.23 crore in December 2022 down 82.55% from Rs. 12.78 crore in December 2021.

    Shristi Infra shares closed at 24.40 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.63% returns over the last 6 months and -59.54% over the last 12 months.

    Shristi Infrastructure Development Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations17.4813.579.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations17.4813.579.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.048.184.42
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.72-3.91-10.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.541.771.49
    Depreciation0.040.040.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.102.692.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.044.8011.57
    Other Income1.150.691.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.195.4912.73
    Interest16.7416.6715.83
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-14.55-11.18-3.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-14.55-11.18-3.11
    Tax-0.070.020.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-14.48-11.21-3.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-14.48-11.21-3.46
    Equity Share Capital22.2022.2022.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.52-5.04-1.56
    Diluted EPS-6.52-5.04-1.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.52-5.04-1.56
    Diluted EPS-6.52-5.04-1.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:22 pm