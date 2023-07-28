Shriram Pistons Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 713.85 crore, up 15.11% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 713.85 696.71 620.13 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 713.85 696.71 620.13 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 267.96 254.30 258.91 Purchase of Traded Goods 21.51 29.87 17.34 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.91 10.10 -4.00 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 109.66 107.99 100.39 Depreciation 21.10 22.47 24.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 174.15 157.13 153.85 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 126.38 114.85 69.64 Other Income 18.37 16.09 6.84 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 144.75 130.94 76.48 Interest 6.08 6.38 3.01 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 138.67 124.56 73.47 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 138.67 124.56 73.47 Tax 35.25 31.98 18.81 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 103.42 92.58 54.66 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 103.42 92.58 54.66 Equity Share Capital 22.02 22.02 22.02 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 23.48 42.03 24.82 Diluted EPS 23.48 42.03 24.82 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 23.48 42.03 24.82 Diluted EPS 23.48 42.03 24.82 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited