ShreeGanesh Bio Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.92 crore, up 62.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.92 crore in March 2019 up 62.73% from Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2019 up 359.65% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2019 up 343.75% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2018.

ShreeGanesh Bio EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.36 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.85 in March 2018.

ShreeGanesh Bio shares closed at 120.00 on May 21, 2019 (BSE)