Shivam Auto Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 134.17 crore, up 3.13% Y-o-Y
October 25, 2022 / 08:53 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shivam Autotech are:
Net Sales at Rs 134.17 crore in September 2022 up 3.13% from Rs. 130.09 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.13 crore in September 2022 down 3.84% from Rs. 8.79 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.07 crore in September 2022 up 31.36% from Rs. 9.95 crore in September 2021.
Shivam Auto shares closed at 38.45 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.53% returns over the last 6 months and 54.42% over the last 12 months.
|Shivam Autotech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|134.17
|117.62
|130.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|134.17
|117.62
|130.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|56.31
|41.71
|48.57
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|11.04
|9.04
|11.05
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.10
|2.93
|7.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.49
|12.96
|14.96
|Depreciation
|8.83
|9.00
|10.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|42.35
|34.10
|40.51
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.24
|7.88
|-2.33
|Other Income
|0.99
|1.09
|2.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.24
|8.97
|-0.32
|Interest
|13.37
|12.17
|8.47
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.13
|-3.20
|-8.79
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.13
|-3.20
|-8.79
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.13
|-3.20
|-8.79
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.13
|-3.20
|-8.79
|Equity Share Capital
|24.44
|24.44
|20.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.83
|-0.29
|-0.88
|Diluted EPS
|-0.83
|-0.29
|-0.88
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.83
|-0.29
|-0.88
|Diluted EPS
|-0.83
|-0.29
|-0.88
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited