Shekhawati Poly Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 139.11 crore, up 1033.44% Y-o-Y
May 26, 2022 / 12:10 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shekhawati Poly-Yarn are:
Net Sales at Rs 139.11 crore in March 2022 up 1033.44% from Rs. 12.27 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.30 crore in March 2022 down 16568.29% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.93 crore in March 2022 down 472.08% from Rs. 2.40 crore in March 2021.
Shekhawati Poly shares closed at 0.65 on May 23, 2022 (NSE)
|Shekhawati Poly-Yarn
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|139.11
|141.96
|12.27
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|139.11
|141.96
|12.27
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|127.49
|143.92
|2.04
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.17
|-10.91
|-0.05
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.79
|3.04
|2.15
|Depreciation
|2.34
|2.24
|2.36
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.56
|11.53
|6.47
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.91
|-7.86
|-0.70
|Other Income
|0.64
|0.38
|0.74
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.27
|-7.48
|0.04
|Interest
|0.03
|0.02
|0.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-11.30
|-7.49
|-0.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-11.30
|-7.49
|-0.07
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-11.30
|-7.49
|-0.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-11.30
|-7.49
|-0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|34.47
|34.47
|34.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.33
|-0.22
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|-0.33
|-0.22
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.33
|-0.22
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|-0.33
|-0.22
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
