Sharda Cropchem Q3 PAT seen up 176.4% YoY to Rs. 20.7 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 18) earnings estimates for the Others sector. The brokerage house expects Sharda Cropchem to report net profit at Rs. 20.7 crore up 176.4% year-on-year (up 28.1% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 18.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 24.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 385.4 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 40.2 percent Y-o-Y (up 44 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 50 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.