    Sharda Cropchem in Q1: Bottomline sinks into Rs 89-crore loss, topline slumps 23%

    Moneycontrol News
    July 24, 2023 / 03:06 PM IST
    Sharda Cropchem offers agrochemical products, including insecticides, fungicides, and herbicides.

    Sharda Cropchem reported a loss of Rs 89 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 as against a profit of Rs 23 crore posted last year. Its revenue plunged 23 percent over the last year to Rs 475 crore.

    Sharda Cropchem sells agrochemical products, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, veterinary drugs, plant growth regulators, fumigants, regulators, rodenticides, and biocides. It has operations in Europe, NAFTA region (United States, Canada, Mexico), and Latin America.

    Tags: #Results #Sharda Cropchem
    first published: Jul 24, 2023 02:56 pm

