Shanthi Gears Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 71.77 crore, up 33.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.77 crore in September 2021 up 33.65% from Rs. 53.70 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.90 crore in September 2021 up 19.16% from Rs. 6.63 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.97 crore in September 2021 up 35.63% from Rs. 10.30 crore in September 2020.

Shanthi Gears EPS has increased to Rs. 1.03 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.86 in September 2020.

Shanthi Gears shares closed at 161.70 on October 22, 2021 (NSE)