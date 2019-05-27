Scooters India Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 18.73 crore, down 10.59% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Scooters India are:
Net Sales at Rs 18.73 crore in March 2019 down 10.59% from Rs. 20.95 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2019 up 55.69% from Rs. 3.22 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.93 crore in March 2019 up 64.77% from Rs. 2.64 crore in March 2018.
Scooters India shares closed at 24.80 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given -25.30% returns over the last 6 months and -54.24% over the last 12 months.
|
|Scooters India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|18.73
|16.00
|20.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|18.73
|16.00
|20.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|16.55
|13.80
|12.29
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5.48
|-3.90
|4.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.10
|5.31
|5.87
|Depreciation
|0.50
|0.48
|0.58
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.01
|1.36
|1.72
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.94
|-1.04
|-3.66
|Other Income
|0.51
|0.44
|0.44
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.43
|-0.61
|-3.22
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.43
|-0.61
|-3.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.43
|-0.61
|-3.22
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.43
|-0.61
|-3.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.43
|-0.61
|-3.22
|Equity Share Capital
|87.27
|87.27
|85.38
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.22
|-0.07
|-0.39
|Diluted EPS
|-0.22
|-0.07
|-0.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.22
|-0.07
|-0.39
|Diluted EPS
|-0.22
|-0.07
|-0.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited