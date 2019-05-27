Scooters India Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 18.73 crore, down 10.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.73 crore in March 2019 down 10.59% from Rs. 20.95 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2019 up 55.69% from Rs. 3.22 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.93 crore in March 2019 up 64.77% from Rs. 2.64 crore in March 2018.

Scooters India shares closed at 24.80 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given -25.30% returns over the last 6 months and -54.24% over the last 12 months.