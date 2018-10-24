Saven Tech Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.63 crore, up 22.41% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 2.63 crore in September 2018 up 22.41% from Rs. 2.15 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.56 crore in September 2018 up 142.61% from Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.83 crore in September 2018 up 102.44% from Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2017.

Saven Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.52 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.21 in September 2017.

Saven Tech shares closed at 11.37 on October 23, 2018 (BSE) and has given -50.13% returns over the last 6 months and -55.84% over the last 12 months.