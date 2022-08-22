Satvahana Ispat Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.51 crore, down 95.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.51 crore in June 2022 down 95.26% from Rs. 10.85 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.64 crore in June 2022 up 82.78% from Rs. 67.62 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.66 crore in June 2022 down 128.52% from Rs. 5.82 crore in June 2021.

Satvahana Ispat shares closed at 2.50 on August 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -31.51% returns over the last 12 months.