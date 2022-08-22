Satvahana Ispat Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.51 crore, down 95.26% Y-o-Y
August 22, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sathavahana Ispat are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.51 crore in June 2022 down 95.26% from Rs. 10.85 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.64 crore in June 2022 up 82.78% from Rs. 67.62 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.66 crore in June 2022 down 128.52% from Rs. 5.82 crore in June 2021.
Satvahana Ispat shares closed at 2.50 on August 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -31.51% returns over the last 12 months.
|Sathavahana Ispat
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.51
|3.14
|10.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.51
|3.14
|10.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|0.92
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|0.90
|0.39
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.21
|0.12
|2.30
|Depreciation
|9.98
|9.88
|10.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.99
|16.25
|2.44
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.66
|-24.92
|-4.48
|Other Income
|0.01
|142.08
|0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.64
|117.16
|-4.39
|Interest
|0.00
|0.66
|63.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-11.64
|116.51
|-67.62
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-11.64
|116.51
|-67.62
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-11.64
|116.51
|-67.62
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-11.64
|116.51
|-67.62
|Equity Share Capital
|50.90
|50.90
|50.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.29
|22.89
|-13.28
|Diluted EPS
|-2.29
|22.89
|-13.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.29
|22.89
|-13.28
|Diluted EPS
|-2.29
|22.89
|-13.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited