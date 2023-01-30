English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    Open for all to watch : Nifty Banker 3.0 | Watch Day 12 Session today by Ashok Devanampriya at 8pm.
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sarla Performan Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 81.44 crore, down 28.62% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 09:45 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sarla Performance Fibers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 81.44 crore in December 2022 down 28.62% from Rs. 114.10 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.13 crore in December 2022 down 82.37% from Rs. 12.10 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.22 crore in December 2022 down 51% from Rs. 24.94 crore in December 2021.

    Sarla Performance Fibers
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations81.44115.58114.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations81.44115.58114.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials36.8459.5365.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.226.91-3.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.214.303.87
    Depreciation7.276.946.73
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses29.9629.6730.37
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.048.2310.95
    Other Income5.006.017.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.9514.2418.21
    Interest1.530.951.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.4213.2916.95
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.4213.2916.95
    Tax1.313.694.79
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.119.6012.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.119.6012.15
    Minority Interest0.02-0.10-0.05
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.139.5112.10
    Equity Share Capital8.358.358.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.261.141.45
    Diluted EPS0.261.141.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.261.141.45
    Diluted EPS0.261.141.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited