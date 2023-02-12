English
    Sarda Energy Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 697.58 crore, up 4.01% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sarda Energy and Minerals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 697.58 crore in December 2022 up 4.01% from Rs. 670.67 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 151.25 crore in December 2022 up 12.83% from Rs. 134.05 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 217.88 crore in December 2022 up 10.37% from Rs. 197.40 crore in December 2021.

    Sarda Energy and Minerals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations697.58687.76670.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations697.58687.76670.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials484.54355.94376.53
    Purchase of Traded Goods17.9734.7225.81
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-83.355.02-2.57
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost24.4023.3118.34
    Depreciation16.6816.5013.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses76.8275.8854.61
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax160.52176.39184.87
    Other Income40.6860.84-0.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax201.20237.23184.32
    Interest3.584.043.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax197.62233.19181.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax197.62233.19181.13
    Tax46.3747.1747.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities151.25186.02134.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period151.25186.02134.05
    Equity Share Capital35.2435.2436.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS42.9252.7937.18
    Diluted EPS42.9252.7937.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS42.9252.7937.18
    Diluted EPS42.9252.7937.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited