Sarda Energy Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 697.58 crore, up 4.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 697.58 crore in December 2022 up 4.01% from Rs. 670.67 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 151.25 crore in December 2022 up 12.83% from Rs. 134.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 217.88 crore in December 2022 up 10.37% from Rs. 197.40 crore in December 2021.

Sarda Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 42.92 in December 2022 from Rs. 37.18 in December 2021.

Sarda Energy shares closed at 1,080.95 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.10% returns over the last 6 months and 20.35% over the last 12 months.