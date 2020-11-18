Sanwaria Consum Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.55 crore, down 99.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.55 crore in September 2020 down 99.93% from Rs. 2,271.72 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.11 crore in September 2020 up 98.45% from Rs. 330.90 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.97 crore in September 2020 up 99.67% from Rs. 289.99 crore in September 2019.

Sanwaria Consum shares closed at 1.45 on November 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given -51.67% returns over the last 6 months and -38.30% over the last 12 months.