Sanwaria Consum Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.55 crore, down 99.93% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sanwaria Consumer are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.55 crore in September 2020 down 99.93% from Rs. 2,271.72 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.11 crore in September 2020 up 98.45% from Rs. 330.90 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.97 crore in September 2020 up 99.67% from Rs. 289.99 crore in September 2019.
Sanwaria Consum shares closed at 1.45 on November 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given -51.67% returns over the last 6 months and -38.30% over the last 12 months.
|Sanwaria Consumer
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.43
|0.43
|2,239.43
|Other Operating Income
|1.12
|--
|32.29
|Total Income From Operations
|1.55
|0.43
|2,271.72
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.46
|0.54
|2,203.40
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|126.76
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.84
|0.59
|1.99
|Depreciation
|4.14
|2.07
|3.75
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.23
|201.34
|229.56
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.11
|-204.11
|-293.74
|Other Income
|--
|0.47
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.11
|-203.64
|-293.74
|Interest
|0.00
|--
|37.16
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.11
|-203.64
|-330.90
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.11
|-203.64
|-330.90
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.11
|-203.64
|-330.90
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.11
|-203.64
|-330.90
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-5.11
|-203.64
|-330.90
|Equity Share Capital
|73.61
|73.61
|73.61
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|-2.77
|-4.49
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|-4.49
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|-2.77
|-4.49
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|-4.49
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 18, 2020 09:00 am