    Sanghvi Movers Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 146.07 crore, up 50.22% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 05:08 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sanghvi Movers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 146.07 crore in June 2023 up 50.22% from Rs. 97.24 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.79 crore in June 2023 up 188.42% from Rs. 14.49 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.15 crore in June 2023 up 82.36% from Rs. 51.63 crore in June 2022.

    Sanghvi Movers EPS has increased to Rs. 9.65 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.35 in June 2022.

    Sanghvi Movers shares closed at 599.60 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 75.89% returns over the last 6 months and 168.46% over the last 12 months.

    Sanghvi Movers
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations146.07126.8397.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations146.07126.8397.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.026.837.29
    Depreciation32.5630.6828.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses49.9343.4242.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax55.5645.9119.12
    Other Income6.034.703.67
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax61.5950.6022.80
    Interest5.475.053.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax56.1245.5519.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax56.1245.5519.36
    Tax14.3311.624.87
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities41.7933.9214.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period41.7933.9214.49
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates41.7933.9214.49
    Equity Share Capital8.668.668.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.657.843.35
    Diluted EPS9.657.843.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.657.843.35
    Diluted EPS9.657.843.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sanghvi Movers
    first published: Aug 7, 2023 05:00 pm

