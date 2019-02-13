Sanghvi Forging Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 13.41 crore, up 6.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.41 crore in December 2018 up 6.6% from Rs. 12.58 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2018 up 107.66% from Rs. 6.11 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.82 crore in December 2018 up 2250% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2017.

Sanghvi Forging EPS has increased to Rs. 0.31 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.10 in December 2017.

Sanghvi Forging shares closed at 23.55 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -13.58% returns over the last 6 months and -38.91% over the last 12 months.