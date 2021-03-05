Sanghvi Forging Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 20.10 crore, up 43.04% Y-o-Y
March 05, 2021 / 09:28 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sanghvi Forging and Engineering are:
Net Sales at Rs 20.10 crore in December 2020 up 43.04% from Rs. 14.05 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.21 crore in December 2020 up 6.07% from Rs. 2.35 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2020 down 137.5% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2019.
Sanghvi Forging shares closed at 26.00 on March 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 30.65% returns over the last 6 months and 85.71% over the last 12 months.
|Sanghvi Forging and Engineering
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|20.10
|13.37
|14.05
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|20.10
|13.37
|14.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|11.23
|7.33
|6.11
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.89
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.63
|-1.39
|0.79
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.65
|1.56
|1.68
|Depreciation
|2.12
|2.13
|2.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.78
|5.31
|3.95
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.32
|-1.58
|-1.50
|Other Income
|0.07
|-0.08
|-0.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.24
|-1.66
|-1.81
|Interest
|-0.03
|0.34
|0.55
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.21
|-2.00
|-2.35
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.21
|-2.00
|-2.35
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.21
|-2.00
|-2.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.21
|-2.00
|-2.35
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.21
|-2.00
|-2.35
|Equity Share Capital
|14.89
|14.89
|14.89
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.48
|-1.35
|-1.60
|Diluted EPS
|-1.48
|-1.35
|-1.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.48
|-1.35
|-1.60
|Diluted EPS
|-1.48
|-1.35
|-1.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited