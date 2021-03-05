Sanghvi Forging Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 20.10 crore, up 43.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.10 crore in December 2020 up 43.04% from Rs. 14.05 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.21 crore in December 2020 up 6.07% from Rs. 2.35 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2020 down 137.5% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2019.

Sanghvi Forging shares closed at 26.00 on March 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 30.65% returns over the last 6 months and 85.71% over the last 12 months.