Sanghi Ind standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 274.83 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 274.83 253.63 287.54 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 274.83 253.63 287.54 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 20.18 23.02 19.47 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -8.56 -7.04 -9.50 Power & Fuel 82.29 67.88 69.26 Employees Cost 12.13 15.09 12.30 Depreciation 19.46 18.47 17.82 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses 96.81 96.36 94.26 R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 28.61 17.07 35.69 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.91 22.79 48.23 Other Income 8.27 13.07 2.10 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.18 35.85 50.33 Interest 12.29 17.25 18.73 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 19.89 18.60 31.60 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 19.89 18.60 31.60 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.89 18.60 31.60 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.89 18.60 31.60 Equity Share Capital 251.00 251.00 219.98 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.79 0.77 1.44 Diluted EPS 0.79 0.77 1.44 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.79 0.77 1.44 Diluted EPS 0.79 0.77 1.44 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited