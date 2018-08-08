App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2018 12:09 PM IST

Sanghi Ind standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 274.83 crore

Sanghi Industries has reported a sales total income from operations of Rs 274.83 crore and a net profit of Rs 19.89 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
Sanghi Industries has reported a standalone total income from operations of Rs 274.83 crore and a net profit of Rs 19.89 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018.
For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the standalone total income from operations was Rs 287.54 crore and net profit was Rs 31.60 crore.
Sanghi Ind shares closed at 87.95 on August 07, 2018 (NSE) and has given -24.67% returns over the last 6 months and -5.43% over the last 12 months.
Sanghi Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 274.83 253.63 287.54
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 274.83 253.63 287.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 20.18 23.02 19.47
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -8.56 -7.04 -9.50
Power & Fuel 82.29 67.88 69.26
Employees Cost 12.13 15.09 12.30
Depreciation 19.46 18.47 17.82
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 96.81 96.36 94.26
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 28.61 17.07 35.69
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.91 22.79 48.23
Other Income 8.27 13.07 2.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.18 35.85 50.33
Interest 12.29 17.25 18.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 19.89 18.60 31.60
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 19.89 18.60 31.60
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.89 18.60 31.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.89 18.60 31.60
Equity Share Capital 251.00 251.00 219.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.79 0.77 1.44
Diluted EPS 0.79 0.77 1.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.79 0.77 1.44
Diluted EPS 0.79 0.77 1.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 8, 2018 12:01 pm

tags #Cement - Products & Building Materials #Results #Sanghi Ind #Sanghi Industries

most popular

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.