    Samkrg Pistons Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 54.47 crore, down 7.05% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 01:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Samkrg Pistons and Rings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 54.47 crore in June 2023 down 7.05% from Rs. 58.60 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.13 crore in June 2023 down 62.55% from Rs. 3.03 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.24 crore in June 2023 down 28.22% from Rs. 7.30 crore in June 2022.

    Samkrg Pistons EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.15 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.08 in June 2022.

    Samkrg Pistons shares closed at 148.30 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.21% returns over the last 6 months and -1.92% over the last 12 months.

    Samkrg Pistons and Rings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations54.4753.4958.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations54.4753.4958.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials27.8730.8529.76
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.83-6.952.32
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.1613.128.84
    Depreciation3.004.102.75
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.587.8610.57
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.034.514.36
    Other Income0.210.920.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.245.434.55
    Interest0.801.620.52
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.433.814.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.433.814.03
    Tax0.301.301.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.132.513.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.132.513.03
    Equity Share Capital9.829.829.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.152.503.08
    Diluted EPS1.152.503.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.152.503.08
    Diluted EPS1.152.503.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Aug 10, 2023 01:22 pm

