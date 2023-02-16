English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Enroll Now: Make your Options Trade ERROR FREE with this Option Certification Course
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sakthi Sugars Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 186.21 crore, up 26.21% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 02:16 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sakthi Sugars are:

    Net Sales at Rs 186.21 crore in December 2022 up 26.21% from Rs. 147.54 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.47 crore in December 2022 up 129.76% from Rs. 65.42 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.65 crore in December 2022 down 4.71% from Rs. 4.88 crore in December 2021.

    Sakthi Sugars EPS has increased to Rs. 1.64 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.50 in December 2021.

    Sakthi Sugars shares closed at 21.20 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.29% returns over the last 6 months and 33.33% over the last 12 months.

    Sakthi Sugars
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations186.21241.99147.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations186.21241.99147.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials108.16143.32106.58
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.260.090.14
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.7414.07-8.42
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.069.5915.10
    Depreciation9.279.269.73
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses58.3659.8632.25
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.655.80-7.84
    Other Income2.031.632.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.627.43-4.85
    Interest27.7727.9460.47
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-32.38-20.51-65.32
    Exceptional Items--30.78--
    P/L Before Tax-32.3810.27-65.32
    Tax-0.12-0.300.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-32.2610.58-65.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items51.73-5.64--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.474.93-65.42
    Equity Share Capital118.85118.85118.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.640.42-5.50
    Diluted EPS1.640.42-5.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.640.42-5.50
    Diluted EPS1.640.42-5.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sakthi Sugars #sugar
    first published: Feb 16, 2023 02:00 pm