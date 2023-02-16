Sakthi Sugars Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 186.21 crore, up 26.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 186.21 crore in December 2022 up 26.21% from Rs. 147.54 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.47 crore in December 2022 up 129.76% from Rs. 65.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.65 crore in December 2022 down 4.71% from Rs. 4.88 crore in December 2021.

Sakthi Sugars EPS has increased to Rs. 1.64 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.50 in December 2021.

Sakthi Sugars shares closed at 21.20 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.29% returns over the last 6 months and 33.33% over the last 12 months.